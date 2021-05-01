Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 13,458 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 324.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,611 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,458 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 9.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 99,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,658,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 21.6% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,577.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 22,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James D. Plummer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $3,135,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,730,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $141,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,574,622.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,124 shares of company stock worth $60,808,229. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

CDNS opened at $131.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.31. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.27 and a fifty-two week high of $149.08. The company has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.92.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

