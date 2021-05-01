Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 20,005 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,005 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $413,229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $146,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,978 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $64,139,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in HP by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,208,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $152,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in HP by 9,229.9% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,207,665 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $22,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.83.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.37.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

