Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 65,304 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 1,226.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,304 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in XPeng in the third quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XPeng in the third quarter worth approximately $3,189,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in XPeng in the third quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in XPeng in the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in XPeng in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,892,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XPEV. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $29.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.63. XPeng Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. The business’s revenue was up 345.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

