Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 511.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

XSD opened at $176.81 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $93.03 and a 52 week high of $203.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.59.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

