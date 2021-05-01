Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 185.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,914 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 14,235.6% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,843,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,554 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 52,576.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,513,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,518 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,063,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,837,000. Finally, Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,637,000.

Shares of SRLN opened at $45.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.53. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $46.20.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.