Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 160.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Airbnb by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,778,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.10.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $172.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.07. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $859.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.79 million. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

