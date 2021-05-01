Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.24.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total value of $1,008,774.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total transaction of $79,559.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,414.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,524 shares of company stock valued at $20,548,930 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $506.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $515.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $528.39. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $335.01 and a 52 week high of $598.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.45, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

