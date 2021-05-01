Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,143 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $332.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $337.48.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $790.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.98 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.80.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total value of $119,305.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,576.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total value of $492,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,311,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,363 shares of company stock valued at $32,201,105 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

