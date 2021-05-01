Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 13,727 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,727 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $54.07 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $37.15 and a 1 year high of $54.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.82.

