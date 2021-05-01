Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 5,109 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,109 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,742,000 after purchasing an additional 252,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,199,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,143,000 after acquiring an additional 26,864 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,819,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,474,000 after acquiring an additional 122,076 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,944,000 after buying an additional 51,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,696,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,264 shares in the company, valued at $11,568,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $88.71 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.61. The company has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.18.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

