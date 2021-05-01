Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,305 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.29% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAR. Jordan Park Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 11,443,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,171,000 after buying an additional 978,872 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $77,885,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 689,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after buying an additional 277,919 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 686,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after buying an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 324,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after buying an additional 149,946 shares during the period.

Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.10. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $20.59.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.