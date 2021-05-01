Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,500 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the March 31st total of 230,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

IPDN opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.04. Professional Diversity Network has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The company offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

