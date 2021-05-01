Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,500 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the March 31st total of 230,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
IPDN opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.04. Professional Diversity Network has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.
Professional Diversity Network Company Profile
