Project Inverse Market Capitalization Achieves $2.70 Million (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 1st. Over the last week, Project Inverse has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Project Inverse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC on exchanges. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $576,073.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00063300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.89 or 0.00284252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $627.47 or 0.01088280 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00026485 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.95 or 0.00711010 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,484.65 or 0.99701240 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,949,995 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

