Project Inverse Price Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Project Inverse has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and $542,137.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Project Inverse has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00063915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.39 or 0.00286292 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.03 or 0.01133780 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00026326 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $413.21 or 0.00719605 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,373.70 or 0.99916892 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,949,995 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Inverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Inverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

