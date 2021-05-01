Project Pai (PAI) Market Capitalization Tops $92.35 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 1st. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $92.35 million and $3.04 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for $0.0599 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Project Pai

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,745,466,818 coins and its circulating supply is 1,542,376,017 coins. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

