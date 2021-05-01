Project-X Price Reaches $40,977.28 (NANOX)

Project-X (CURRENCY:NANOX) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Project-X has a market cap of $3,207.05 and approximately $21.00 worth of Project-X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project-X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $40,977.28 or 0.71059129 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Project-X has traded down 57.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00064048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.09 or 0.00284544 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $641.01 or 0.01111586 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00026688 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.00 or 0.00728329 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,601.80 or 0.99887873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Project-X

Project-X’s total supply is 1 coins.

Project-X Coin Trading

