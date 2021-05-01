Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.00. Prologis posted earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PLD shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.2% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $1,129,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 493,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,137,000 after purchasing an additional 64,796 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Prologis by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 456,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,446,000 after purchasing an additional 20,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD opened at $116.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis has a 1 year low of $80.12 and a 1 year high of $116.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

