Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.00. Prologis posted earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Prologis.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.2% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $1,129,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 493,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,137,000 after purchasing an additional 64,796 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Prologis by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 456,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,446,000 after purchasing an additional 20,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PLD opened at $116.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis has a 1 year low of $80.12 and a 1 year high of $116.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 76.13%.
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
