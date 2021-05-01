Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,063,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,548 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.14% of Prologis worth $112,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,595,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,816 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,872,829,000 after buying an additional 1,771,628 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Prologis by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,907,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $887,710,000 after buying an additional 329,729 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,280,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,530,000 after buying an additional 879,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $686,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

Prologis stock opened at $116.53 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.12 and a 52-week high of $116.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.28 and a 200-day moving average of $102.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.79, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.13%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

