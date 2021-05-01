Prometeus (PROM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $110.16 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for about $58.32 or 0.00101219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $356.91 million and approximately $110.16 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded up 576.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00071642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00019792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $499.08 or 0.00866199 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00066010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00095878 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00047741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

About Prometeus

PROM is a coin. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

