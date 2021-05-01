ProPhotonix Ltd (OTCMKTS:STKR) Short Interest Down 28.6% in April

ProPhotonix Ltd (OTCMKTS:STKR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of STKR stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09. ProPhotonix has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.18.
ProPhotonix Company Profile
