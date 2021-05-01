ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU) Shares Down 0.9%

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.78 and last traded at $41.87. 962 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 4,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.27.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.57.

