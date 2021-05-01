ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NYSEARCA:TQQQ) Trading Down 1.9%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NYSEARCA:TQQQ)’s share price traded down 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $106.69 and last traded at $107.66. 29,497,104 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 36,808,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.72.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.09.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.