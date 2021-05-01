ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,870,000 shares, a growth of 52.2% from the March 31st total of 7,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,787,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ SQQQ opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.55. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $64.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 229.2% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,067,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after acquiring an additional 743,093 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,851.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 570,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after acquiring an additional 541,417 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,277,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $664,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

