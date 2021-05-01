ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:SQQQ) Trading Up 2%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:SQQQ) were up 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $10.89. Approximately 53,604,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 88,582,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.18.

