ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) is Tuttle Tactical Management’s 8th Largest Position

Tuttle Tactical Management increased its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) by 238.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,118 shares during the quarter. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF comprises 1.6% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tuttle Tactical Management owned about 1.13% of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,950,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 1,465.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 195,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 183,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 213.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 82,012 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.51. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $36.93.

