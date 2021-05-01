Prosper Hits One Day Volume of $11.84 Million (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Prosper has a market capitalization of $21.29 million and approximately $11.84 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prosper coin can now be purchased for about $4.76 or 0.00008262 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Prosper has traded up 153.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prosper alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00064053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00071030 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.29 or 0.00285249 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.02 or 0.00182345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Prosper Coin Profile

Prosper (CRYPTO:PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.