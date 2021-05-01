Proton (XPR) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.76 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Proton has a market capitalization of $67.87 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Proton has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00069266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00019102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $477.99 or 0.00847250 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00065152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00095665 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00046801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

XPR is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,682,784,214 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

