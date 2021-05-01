Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) issued its earnings results on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.37 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Provident Financial Services stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.57. The stock had a trading volume of 530,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,873. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.85. Provident Financial Services has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $24.20.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at $636,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFS. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.