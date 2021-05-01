Provoco Token Price Down 17.6% Over Last 7 Days (VOCO)

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Provoco Token has a market capitalization of $139,899.18 and approximately $503.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Provoco Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Provoco Token has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00067080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00019812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00070628 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.52 or 0.00820949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00095396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00044698 BTC.

About Provoco Token

Provoco Token is a coin. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 coins and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 coins. Provoco Token’s official website is provoco.me . Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

Buying and Selling Provoco Token

