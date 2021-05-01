PTON Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. PTON has a market cap of $441,022.21 and approximately $557.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PTON has traded up 31.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PTON coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PTON alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00071029 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00019688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.16 or 0.00866739 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00065068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00095857 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00047937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

PTON Coin Profile

PTON (PTON) is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PTON’s official website is foresting.io

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

Buying and Selling PTON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PTON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PTON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.