PTON (PTON) Trading Up 29.9% This Week

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 1st. During the last seven days, PTON has traded up 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. PTON has a total market capitalization of $430,252.29 and $544.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PTON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00067540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00019851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00069513 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $483.03 or 0.00834524 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.21 or 0.00095393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00045403 BTC.

PTON Profile

PTON (CRYPTO:PTON) is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . PTON’s official website is foresting.io . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

PTON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

