Public Company Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:PCMC) Short Interest Update

Public Company Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:PCMC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS PCMC opened at $0.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28. Public Company Management has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.68.

Public Company Management Corporation (PCMC), through its subsidiaries, provides management consulting and regulatory compliance services in the United States and Canada. It provides management consulting services and advice to private company clients seeking to register and self distribute their own securities in a public offering without an underwriter, and obtain a listing and have their securities quoted and traded.

