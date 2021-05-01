Public Mint Hits 1-Day Volume of $643,527.00 (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. Public Mint has a market cap of $14.26 million and approximately $643,527.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Public Mint

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

