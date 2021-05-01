pulltherug.finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $137,884.43 (RUGZ)

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. pulltherug.finance has a total market capitalization of $137,884.43 and approximately $2,208.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pulltherug.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $14.61 or 0.00025460 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, pulltherug.finance has traded 45.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get pulltherug.finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00069233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00019766 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00069217 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.06 or 0.00826075 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00049891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00095368 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,916.39 or 0.08567020 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Coin Profile

RUGZ is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken . The official website for pulltherug.finance is pulltherug.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

Buying and Selling pulltherug.finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pulltherug.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pulltherug.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pulltherug.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pulltherug.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.