Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

PBYI stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. Puma Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $14.14.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 451.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 604,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 23,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

