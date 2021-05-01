Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 258.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,715 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.26% of Puma Biotechnology worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBYI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 604,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 23,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.57.

Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $397.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 451.50% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

