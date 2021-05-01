PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Short Interest Up 44.4% in April

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:PTCHF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,826. PureTech Health has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $6.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, central nervous system disorders, and inflammatory and immunological diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis, as well as pain; a superabsorbent hydrogel technology platform to treat excess weight and other chronic diseases related to the gastrointestinal pathways; a digital therapeutics to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders.

