PutinCoin (PUT) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 28.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $343,595.57 and approximately $589.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,738.60 or 0.99898282 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00041343 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00010577 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.28 or 0.00182157 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000839 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001753 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

