Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Market Cap Achieves $3.43 Million

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for about $18.79 or 0.00032464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and $16,186.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 182,795 coins. The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

