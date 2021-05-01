QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 339.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,953 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,644 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.09% of QAD worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of QAD by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 274,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of QAD by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in QAD by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QAD by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 73,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,632,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of QAD by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on QADA. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of QAD in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of QAD from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

QADA stock opened at $70.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 441.84 and a beta of 1.32. QAD Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. QAD had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $82.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million. Equities analysts forecast that QAD Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.71%.

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

