QASH Tops 1-Day Volume of $630,451.00 (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 1st. QASH has a total market capitalization of $41.20 million and $630,451.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QASH has traded 26.1% higher against the US dollar. One QASH coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00070883 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00019790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.56 or 0.00868115 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00065983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00095781 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00049396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

QASH Coin Profile

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

