Qcash 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $837.84 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. Qcash has a market capitalization of $70.85 million and $837.84 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qcash has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00063958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00288896 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.65 or 0.01134255 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00026296 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.67 or 0.00721759 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,367.58 or 0.99852930 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

