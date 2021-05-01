QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,800 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the March 31st total of 165,200 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 68,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
QCR stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.66. The company has a market cap of $763.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49.
QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, analysts expect that QCR will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 20.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 137,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 36,453 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 14,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCRH. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd.
About QCR
QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.
