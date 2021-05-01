QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,800 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the March 31st total of 165,200 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 68,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

QCR stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.66. The company has a market cap of $763.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, analysts expect that QCR will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 20.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 137,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 36,453 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 14,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCRH. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

