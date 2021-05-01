QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $303.79

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 303.79 ($3.97) and traded as high as GBX 341 ($4.46). QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 332 ($4.34), with a volume of 638,481 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 388.33 ($5.07).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 329.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 303.79. The stock has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.12.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

