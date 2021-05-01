QLC Chain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.61 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 1st. QLC Chain has a market cap of $20.17 million and $1.61 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0840 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded up 28.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00064033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.66 or 0.00282048 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $640.07 or 0.01109870 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00026652 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $424.81 or 0.00736615 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,669.50 or 0.99997403 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain was first traded on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

