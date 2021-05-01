Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Purchased by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the quarter. Qorvo comprises about 3.6% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $7,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Qorvo by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Qorvo by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.48.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $188.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.75 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

