QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Short Interest Update

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000,000 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the March 31st total of 4,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 635,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $424,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at $15,208,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $786,312.60. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,013 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,557. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,162,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,815,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 33,879 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

Shares of NYSE:QTS opened at $66.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -179.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. QTS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.68.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 76.05%.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

