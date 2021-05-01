Qtum Price Up 22.2% Over Last 7 Days (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 22.2% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $14.73 or 0.00025622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $1.45 billion and $447.13 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 207.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,364,476 coins and its circulating supply is 98,330,673 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars.

