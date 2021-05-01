QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Price Tops $0.0150 on Major Exchanges

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 1st. During the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded down 14% against the dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a total market capitalization of $6.17 million and $58,060.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuadrantProtocol coin can now be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00066776 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019794 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00070696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $469.05 or 0.00813524 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00095612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00044342 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

EQUAD is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 411,022,031 coins. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

QuadrantProtocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

