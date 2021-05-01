QuadrantProtocol Market Cap Tops $6.63 Million (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 1st. Over the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a total market capitalization of $6.63 million and approximately $77,765.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuadrantProtocol coin can now be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QuadrantProtocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00070686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00019694 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $494.86 or 0.00861410 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00066444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00096010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00047408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Coin Profile

QuadrantProtocol is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 411,022,031 coins. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuadrantProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuadrantProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.